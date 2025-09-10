Aaron Judge Passes Yankees Legend, Jumps Into Fifth on New York's All-Time HR List
Aaron Judge is climbing up a special page of the Yankees' record books.
With a home run in the first inning of the Yankees' game against the Tigers on Tuesday, Judge has now compiled 359 home runs during his time in New York, surpassing legendary catcher Yogi Berra for fifth-most in franchise history.
Judge previously tied Berra with his 358th home run on Aug. 31, and now surpasses the Hall of Famer and three-time MVP with his first home run of the month. It's an incredible achievement, as Judge becomes the first player to crack the top-five of the Yankees' home run list since 1957.
Judge now trails only Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle and Babe Ruth for the most home runs in Yankees history.
Yankees' All-Time Home Run Leaders
Player
Total Home Runs With Yankees
Seasons Played With Yankees
Babe Ruth
659
1920 to '34
Mickey Mantle
536
1951 to '68
Lou Gehrig
493
1923 to '39
Joe DiMaggio
361
1936 to' 42, 1946 to '51
Aaron Judge
359
2016 to present
Judge is a long ways away from Gehrig, Mantle and Ruth on the Yankees' all-time home run list, but he should pass DiMaggio for fourth all-time in franchise history before the end of the season. Judge needs only three more home runs to do so, and there are 18 games remaining in the regular season following Tuesday's matchup.
At 33, Judge has time to potentially reach the top-three Yankees' home run leaders, but he will need to continue playing at a high level for several more seasons to approach Gehrig, Mantle and/or Ruth.
Judge has averaged 48 home runs per year over the last five seasons, meaning it would take a little less than three seasons at that pace to pass Gehrig, over three and a half to pass Mantle, and over six seasons to pass Ruth at his current pace.