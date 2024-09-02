Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Plaque Stolen From Globe Life Field for Second Time
Despite not being a member of the Texas Rangers, Aaron Judge made American League history at Globe Life Field in 2022 and was immortalized in the stands at the stadium. A plaque memorialing Judge's American League record 62nd home run from the 2022 campaign was placed at Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3.
Ahead of the New York Yankees' visit to Globe Life Field for a three-game set against the Rangers, that plaque was stolen from its site. Where the plaque used to reside was instead the remnants of the cement job that held it in place.
According to Justin Shackil of the YES Network, this isn't the first time Judge's plaque has been stolen. And now that it has been swiped a second time, Rangers personnel told Shackil that the organization has opted against putting a third plaque in its place.
Judge, of course, broke the longtime American League record for most home runs in a season when he hit 62 in 2022, surpassing the longstanding record set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he hit 61.
While his heroics were commemorated in the outfield seats at Globe Life Field, that won't be the case going forward after the second Judge plaque was stolen from section in the crowd ahead of Monday's showdown.