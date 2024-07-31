Aaron Judge’s Incredible Season Summed Up in One Ridiculous Graphic
Aaron Judge had a relatively quiet night as the New York Yankees came from behind to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 in 12 innings on Tuesday night. The Yankees's dynamic new acquisition, Jazz Chisholm Jr., played the hero, homering twice, while Judge was held without a home run for the second time in his last three games.
That's right, Judge only went 3-for-4 with two walks, which only raised his batting average to .319 on the season. That's barely the third-best batting average in baseball this season which is why YES left Judge's avverage off this graphic showing his MLB rank in eight other statistical categories.
When you lead the league in home runs, RBI, WAR, OBP, SLG, OPS, extra-base hits and total bases, it's kind of embarrassing to only be third in batting average. Unless Bobby Witt Jr. and Steven Kwan experience huge slumps in August, he's not even going to seriously content for the Triple Crown, a feat that only been accomplished once since the 1960's. (Miguel Cabrera in 2012.)
No wonder he doesn't even lead his own team in walks as Juan Soto has 88 to Judge's 86. Not to mention the fact that six players have more intentional walks than Judge this season. Makes you wonder if anyone is really afraid of him at the plate.
Probably because as dominant as he's been, he's not even on pace to break his own personal best of 62 home runs in a season. As of Tuesday he has only hit 39 home runs, which puts him on pace for 58 this season. Barely one of the 20 highest totals of all-time.
Maybe next year he'll finally be able to put it all together and expand that graphic to a nice juicy ten categories and finally win that dectuple crown.