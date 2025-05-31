Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani Trade Homers to Start Yankees-Dodgers World Series Rematch
Both the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers had their bats going early to begin their first matchup since last year's World Series.
It was slugger Aaron Judge—hitting second—who kicked things off, belting a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first frame. The ball traveled 446 feet to deep center field and marked his 19th home run of the 2025 season.
Take a look:
Then, pretty much right on cue, it was Shohei Ohtani who answered. Leading off for L.A. in the bottom of the first, the dual-threat phenom swung at the first pitch he saw and poked it over the fence in Dodger Stadium's deep center field. It was Ohtani's 21st jack of the 2025 season—which leads MLB.
Check it out here:
While the first inning ended 1-1, the Yankees continued to rake in the bottom of the second, with Austin Wells and Trent Grisham knocking out two more homers to build a 4-1 Yankees lead.
We'll see if the Dodgers can answer.