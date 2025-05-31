SI

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani Trade Homers to Start Yankees-Dodgers World Series Rematch

The two sluggers had their bats going early in this one.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Both the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers had their bats going early to begin their first matchup since last year's World Series.

It was slugger Aaron Judge—hitting second—who kicked things off, belting a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first frame. The ball traveled 446 feet to deep center field and marked his 19th home run of the 2025 season.

Then, pretty much right on cue, it was Shohei Ohtani who answered. Leading off for L.A. in the bottom of the first, the dual-threat phenom swung at the first pitch he saw and poked it over the fence in Dodger Stadium's deep center field. It was Ohtani's 21st jack of the 2025 season—which leads MLB.

While the first inning ended 1-1, the Yankees continued to rake in the bottom of the second, with Austin Wells and Trent Grisham knocking out two more homers to build a 4-1 Yankees lead.

We'll see if the Dodgers can answer.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

