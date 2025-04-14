Aaron Judge to Captain Team USA in 2026 World Baseball Classic
Superstar New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will be the captain of Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa announced on MLB Network on Monday.
This will be Judge's World Baseball Classic debut, as he declined to participate in 2023 due to free agency negotiations.
"It wasn't the best sitting at home watching Team USA battle. I wanted to be there," the reigning American League MVP said Monday of his absence. "I was in the middle of free agency, but I was looking forward to this opportunity again. Getting the chance to represent and be the captain is something that [Mike Trout] did last time and is a pretty special honor."
Watch his full remarks below:
With the appointment, Judge will become the second Yankees captain to play for Team USA in the WBC after Derek Jeter, who played in both the 2006 and 2009 tournaments.
In 2023, Team USA advanced to the WBC championship but was ultimately defeated by Japan. In 2026, the group will be in Pool B with Mexico, Italy, Great Britain, and Brazil.
Play will begin March 6, 2026, in Houston. The two Pool B teams with the best records will then advance to the quarterfinals. The championship is scheduled for March 17, 2026, in Miami.