Aaron Judge's Latest Home Run Blew the Minds of Yankees Fans Right Behind the Plate
New York Yankees fans in attendance in the Bronx on Wednesday night were treated with an exciting 4-3 victory by their team over the Kansas City Royals. Aaron Judge provided the game-deciding, go-ahead home run with a towering blast to right-centerfield in the bottom of the 7th. Which everyone who pulls for the pinstripes found awesome but was probably even more cool for those seated in proximity of the blast.
What makes us say that? Well, the reaction from two fans seated right behind home plate who appeared as though they were either about to go over the hill on a roller coaster or in the early throes of a time-traveling event.
This is what the blast looked like to those watching at home.
It was Judge's seventh home run of the season and the latest entry into what has been a spectacular April as he's picked up right where he left off with 2024's incredible campaign. The Yankees slugger leads the league in WAR, runs, hits, RBI, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.