A.J. Hinch Calls Tigers' Devastating Loss 'Punch to the Face' As Free Fall Continues
The Detroit Tiegrs are free falling.
Clinging to a 5-4 lead against the Braves in the top of the ninth inning and looking to end a four-game losing streak, manager A.J. Hinch called upon closer Will Vest to shut the door during Saturday's game. Instead, the Braves kicked the door open, rallying for two runs to take the lead and eventually, win the game.
For the Tigers—who have seen an AL Central lead that was once 15 1/2 games over the Guardians dwindle to just 1 1/2 as Cleveland continues to surge—it was the worst case scenario.
"Difficult to accept, difficult to explain," Hinch said Saturday after the loss. "It's hard trying to put into words what is going on. But I know how much we fought today. I know how well we played. Some big emotional swings and an absolute punch right to the face. Frustrating day, but I'm going to try to grab some of the good that came out of some good swings, some excellent bullpen work.
"Some emotional swings that went our favor and some high-end plays. It's hard to like much of anything right now."
Since September 1, the Tigers offense ranks 21st in runs scored, while the pitching staff has struggled to the tune of the sixth-worst ERA during that span. Not exactly a recipe for winning baseball at any time, but especially in the heat of a division race.
Meanwhile, Cleveland, once seemingly left for dead in the push for the postseason, is now within striking distance of first place in the AL Central with under 10 games remaining. A three-game series against the Guardians, beginning on Sept. 23, looms particularly large.