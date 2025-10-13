ALCS Announcers Stunned Mariners Didn't Challenge Close Call at Home in Game 1
The Mariners stranded two runners in the top of the first inning in ALCS Game 1 against the Blue Jays, thanks to a bang-bang play at home plate in which Cal Raleigh was thrown out by Addison Barger.
On replays shown on the Fox broadcast, it appeared as if Raleigh may have actually been safe, but the Mariners opted against challenging the call made by home plate umpire Ryan Additon. Raleigh slid into home and touched his foot to the plate at practically the exact moment he was tagged by Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk.
The Fox broadcast booth was particularly perplexed by the Mariners' decision not to challenge the play.
"Really close, though. I'm surprised they didn't at least take a look at this," play-by-play announcer Joe Davis said.
Despite the potential impact overturning that call would have––giving Seattle an early lead on the road in their first ALCS appearance in over two decades, manager Dan Wilson decided to hold onto his challenges. The following at-bat, Josh Naylor lined out and the Mariners stranded runners on first and second. Had the call at home plate been challenged and overturned, Seattle would've taken a 1–0 lead and had runners on first and second with just one out for Naylor.
The Fox announcers weren't the only ones caught off guard by the rather passive decision from Wilson and the Mariners, as MLB fans on social media had a similar reaction to the play.
To make matters worse, a solo home run from George Springer on the very first pitch of the bottom of the first inning gave Toronto a 1–0 lead just moments later.