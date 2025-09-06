Alex Cobb Issues Emotional Statement After Being Shut Down Without Pitching for Tigers
Alex Cobb's season, and potentially tenure, with the Tigers was sadly over before it even began.
The 37-year-old pitcher signed a one-year, $15 million deal with Detroit over the offseason to join their rotation. He has yet to pitch for the team this season due to a right hip injury he suffered before the season began. On Saturday, The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen reported that Cobb won't pitch for the Tigers this season as he will undergo a right hip resurfacing surgery.
Following the news, the veteran righthander provided a lengthy statement where he emotionally explained his difficult situation.
"I had zero issues with my right hip last year," Cobb said in part via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "I never went and saw a trainer about my right hip—not once. During that time, I had arthritis, apparently. From what I've found out is that you wake up one day and it just goes. Something in the cartilage collapses, and it basically turns into the ball of your hip joint is bone on bone, and there's really no way to fix it."
You can read his full statement below per Petzold:
Cobb was asked if the crushing news meant the end for his MLB career, but he wasn't ready to say he was going to retire.
"I can't utter those words quite yet," he said via Petzold. "I realize that's a big possibility."
Cobb was traded from the Giants to the Guardians last season and made five total starts for Cleveland, including two in the postseason. He underwent surgery on his left hip in 2023 and spent extended time on the injured list last season with a shoulder injury. We'll have to wait and see whether this is it for the 13-year starter after the disappointing end to his one-year deal with the Tigers.