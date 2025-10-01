SI

Alex Cora Explains Decision for Quick Hook on Brayan Bello vs. Yankees

Boston's No. 2 pitcher went just 2 1/3 innings for the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Bello was pulled from Wednesday night's game after just 2.1 innings.
Bello was pulled from Wednesday night's game after just 2.1 innings.
Brayan Bello's MLB postseason debut didn't go as expected.

After the 26-year-old allowed two runs on four hits—including a home run to Yankees first baseman Ben Rice in the first frame—Red Sox manager Alex Cora opted to pull Bello from the game after just 2 1/3 innings. Boston then turned to reliever Justin Wilson, who got them out of a third-inning jam.

While speaking with ESPN's Buster Olney in between innings, Cora explained what went into his decision to give Bello the quick hook:

"In the spot we were in with the lefties coming and all the lefties we have in the bullpen, we felt like we needed to be aggressive," said the skipper. "It’s not the perfect scenario, but like I told him, just get ready for the next one."

While a confident message from Cora, there's a chance—of course—that the next one may not come this season. While the Red Sox hold a 1–0 lead over the Yankees in the American League wild-card series, Game 2 is currently tied 3–3 and if New York can pull off two straight wins, Bello's next appearance wouldn't come until spring of 2026.

