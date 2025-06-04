Alex Cora Takes Blame for Red Sox Woes After Extra Innings Loss
The Boston Red Sox lost their second game in a row and eighth in their last 10 on Tuesday night in a one-run loss in extra innings vs. the Los Angeles Angels. The narrow defeat dropped the Red Sox to 29-34 on the season, where they sit in fourth place in the AL East and 10 games back from the division-leading New York Yankees.
Following the 4-3 loss to the Angels at Fenway Park on Tuesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora looked internally and blamed himself amid his team's recent struggles.
“We keep making the same mistakes," Cora said postgame, via MassLive's Christopher Smith. "We’re not getting better. At one point it has to be on me I guess, right? I’m the manager. I’ve gotta keep pushing them to get better. They’re not getting better. They’re not. We keep making the same mistakes.”
The Red Sox committed three errors Tuesday night, which brings their season total to 53 and surpasses the Colorado Rockies (51) for the most in the MLB. The Red Sox and Rockies have given up over 10 more errors than the next closest teams—the Chicago White Sox and Angels have each committed 40 total errors.
Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello gave up three runs to the Angels in the third inning on Tuesday before center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela eventually tied the game in the sixth with a 426-foot two-run home run over the Green Monster. The game remained tied through nine innings before L.A. played small ball to get a run across in the top of the 10th, which turned into the winning run.
Boston wraps up their quick three-game home stand Wednesday as they hope to avoid a sweep to the Angels. The Red Sox then get a day off to regroup before they head to the Bronx for a weekend series with the Yankees.