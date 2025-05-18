SI

Alex Cora to Miss Monday's Red Sox Game for Special Reason

Blake Silverman

Red Sox manager Cora is prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Red Sox manager Cora is prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is slated to miss his team's series-opening game Monday against the New York Mets according to a report Sunday from ESPN and the AP. His absence is for a good reason though, as his daughter, Camila, is graduating from Boston College.

The Red Sox are in the midst of a 10-game home stand that continues with their three-game series against the National League East-leading New York Mets starting Monday. Ahead of Boston's rubber match with the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Cora opened up about the special day for his family.

"It's going to be a very special day—one that I'm not going to miss," Cora said pregame Sunday via ESPN and the AP. "I 100% will miss the game for that. I will do that any given day. It's going to be a very special day for us."

The Red Sox are coming off a thrilling win over the Braves Saturday night thanks to a walk-off home run from Rafael Devers—the first of his career. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Boston.

Without Cora Monday, bench coach Ramón Vázquez will serve as manager according to MassLive.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB