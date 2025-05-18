Alex Cora to Miss Monday's Red Sox Game for Special Reason
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is slated to miss his team's series-opening game Monday against the New York Mets according to a report Sunday from ESPN and the AP. His absence is for a good reason though, as his daughter, Camila, is graduating from Boston College.
The Red Sox are in the midst of a 10-game home stand that continues with their three-game series against the National League East-leading New York Mets starting Monday. Ahead of Boston's rubber match with the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Cora opened up about the special day for his family.
"It's going to be a very special day—one that I'm not going to miss," Cora said pregame Sunday via ESPN and the AP. "I 100% will miss the game for that. I will do that any given day. It's going to be a very special day for us."
The Red Sox are coming off a thrilling win over the Braves Saturday night thanks to a walk-off home run from Rafael Devers—the first of his career. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Boston.
Without Cora Monday, bench coach Ramón Vázquez will serve as manager according to MassLive.