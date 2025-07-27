Alex Jackson Celebrated Release of 'Happy Gilmore 2' With Happy-Inspired Homer Swing
Nearly three decades after the original release of Adam Sandler's classic golf comedy Happy Gilmore, movie-goers are celebrating the long-awaited release of the sequel. Even if they do have to stream it from their couch.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Alex Jackson found a different way to honor the release of Happy Gilmore 2 in his team's 18-0 rout of the Colorado Rockies Saturday night.
Alright, maybe he didn't exactly have the movie in mind, but the timing of this move was uncanny.
As the O's put up run after run, Jackson pinch hit for Tyler O'Neill in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Rockies waved the white flag by that point, putting in position player Kyle Farmer to pitch the eighth.
Jackson saw a 47-mph meatball which came to the plate so slow he had to step into it, à la Gilmore's signature and uncanny golf swing. The ball sailed 401 feet to center field for Baltimore's 18th and final run of the night.
Baltimore's offensive explosion made them the only team in the modern era to have a dozen or more players get an at-bat in a game and have every one of them record a hit and score a run, per OptaSTATS. The O's had 18 hits total Saturday, with three homers including Jackson's Gilmore swing.
If he hasn't already, Jackson should head home and throw on Happy Gilmore 2. He definitely has a case to make the cast for the next film.