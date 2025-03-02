SI

Alex Rodriguez Was Totally Freaked Out While Riding in Pace Car at IndyCar Race

Karl Rasmussen

Alex Rodriguez at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season debut in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Alex Rodriguez at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season debut in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Alex Rodriguez was in attendance for the debut race of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series in St. Petersburg, Fla., and was given the honor of riding in the pace car during a pre-race warmup lap.

It seems he wasn't fully prepared for just how intense an experience that would be.

Rodriguez was mic'd up while in the two-seat pace car, and the Fox broadcast booth checked in on him as he made his way around the circuit. A-Rod was nearly lost for words as he faced the intense G-force and high speeds during Sunday's warmup lap.

"Oh, oh, oh. Oh my god," said Rodriguez. "It's indescribable. Oh my god, I've never gone so fast... This is unbelievable! Oh my god!"

"I'm not gonna promise that," Rodriguez said when the announcers told him to enjoy the rest of the lap.

For A-Rod, one lap in the backseat was more than enough for him to get a grasp of just how intense IndyCar racing can be. Traveling at nearly 200 mph and hitting some rather sharp turns, Rodriguez could barely contain himself as he made his way around the course.

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

