Alex Rodriguez Was Totally Freaked Out While Riding in Pace Car at IndyCar Race
Alex Rodriguez was in attendance for the debut race of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series in St. Petersburg, Fla., and was given the honor of riding in the pace car during a pre-race warmup lap.
It seems he wasn't fully prepared for just how intense an experience that would be.
Rodriguez was mic'd up while in the two-seat pace car, and the Fox broadcast booth checked in on him as he made his way around the circuit. A-Rod was nearly lost for words as he faced the intense G-force and high speeds during Sunday's warmup lap.
"Oh, oh, oh. Oh my god," said Rodriguez. "It's indescribable. Oh my god, I've never gone so fast... This is unbelievable! Oh my god!"
"I'm not gonna promise that," Rodriguez said when the announcers told him to enjoy the rest of the lap.
For A-Rod, one lap in the backseat was more than enough for him to get a grasp of just how intense IndyCar racing can be. Traveling at nearly 200 mph and hitting some rather sharp turns, Rodriguez could barely contain himself as he made his way around the course.