Alternate Camera Angle Shows Citi Field Coming Alive in Mets Walk-Off Win

Ryan Phillips

The New York Mets score in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on April 23, 2025.
The New York Mets score in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on April 23, 2025. / Via MLB on
The New York Mets are on an absolute roll and they kept it going on Wednesday with a walk-off win to complete a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies. One camera angle of the game's final play showed the crowd at Citi Field erupt as the home team scored the winning run.

The play came in the bottom of the 10th inning after the Mets had tied the game 3-3 on a Pete Alonso double. Alonso occupied second base while Brandon Nimmo was on first with two outs and Starling Marte at the plate. Marte blooped a 1-0 Jordan Romano slider back up the middle for a single and Alonso took off, chugging around third and sliding in safely at home.

Here's another angle of Alonso's running:

And here's the angle that shows Citi Field and the Mets' dugout erupting as Alonso reaches home.

That's seven straight wins for the Mets who now also possess MLB's best record at 18-7.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

