Alternate Camera Angle Shows Citi Field Coming Alive in Mets Walk-Off Win
The New York Mets are on an absolute roll and they kept it going on Wednesday with a walk-off win to complete a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies. One camera angle of the game's final play showed the crowd at Citi Field erupt as the home team scored the winning run.
The play came in the bottom of the 10th inning after the Mets had tied the game 3-3 on a Pete Alonso double. Alonso occupied second base while Brandon Nimmo was on first with two outs and Starling Marte at the plate. Marte blooped a 1-0 Jordan Romano slider back up the middle for a single and Alonso took off, chugging around third and sliding in safely at home.
Here's another angle of Alonso's running:
And here's the angle that shows Citi Field and the Mets' dugout erupting as Alonso reaches home.
That's seven straight wins for the Mets who now also possess MLB's best record at 18-7.