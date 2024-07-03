Angels Broadcast Perfectly Trolls Player Over Golden Gate Bridge Mishap
Los Angeles Angeles reliever Ben Joyce learned a lesson about United States landmarks the hard way this week.
Joyce, who traveled to the Bay Area for the Angels' three-game AL West clash with the Oakland Athletics this week, shared a photo of the Bay Bridge on his Instagram story. The problem? He mistakenly tagged it as the Golden Gate Bridge.
Angels fans quickly noticed his miscue and teased the 23-year-old right-hander on social media. Bally Sports West announcers followed suit by referencing the hilarious mishap to begin the broadcast of Tuesday's series opener.
"The iconic Golden Gate Bridge," an Angels announcer Patrick O'Neal said as the broadcast began with a drone shot of the nearby Bay Bridge. "Ah, a thing of beauty. Upon further review, that is the Bay Bridge as we make it over here to Oakland to take on the A's."
Joyce chimed in on X after he realized his mistake.
The Bay Bridge connects Oakland to San Francisco across the San Francisco Bay. It's located about a seven-mile drive through San Francisco away from the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, which connects the City by the Bay to Marin County over the same body of water.
Close but not quite, Joyce.
The A's edged the Angels in more than geography on Tuesday, winning the series opener at the Oakland Coliseum 7–5.