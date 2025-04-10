Angels OF Jo Adell Hit Two Home Runs in One Inning vs. Rays
The Los Angeles Angels' offense was firing on all cylinders during Thursday's matinee against the Tampa Bay Rays, and the team cruised to an 11–1 victory to improve to 8-4 on the season.
The fifth inning is where Thursday's game truly broke open, as the Halos tacked on eight runs and batted around the lineup. During that inning, outfielder Jo Adell came to the plate twice, and on both occasions he parked a baseball in the outfield seats.
Adell led off the inning with a solo shot off Zach Littell that traveled 408 feet over the center field wall. Both Taylor Ward and Mike Trout followed suit with two-run blasts of their own, before the Rays changed pitchers and brought Mason Englert into the game. He got two quick outs but let two runners on base, bringing Adell back to the plate with two outs in the inning. Adell took care of business once again, launching a 385-foot bomb out to left field for his second home run of the frame.
Adell's first home run made things a 3–1 game, and his second extended the lead to 10–1. The two homers were the first two dingers of the season for the 26-year-old, who is now slashing .226/.294/.452 on the year.