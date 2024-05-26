Angels' Miguel Sano Suffers Injury Setback After Getting Burned by Heating Pad
In one of the strangest injury updates in recent memory, Los Angeles Angels third baseman Miguel Sano suffered a setback after he left a heating pad on his knee for too long and was burned by the device, Angels manager Ron Washington told Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
Washington noted that the burn is not believed to be serious, but that it is a setback nonetheless for Sano, who last played on April 26 and was placed on the Injured List with left knee inflammation on May 1.
Sano, who has played two games for the Arizona Complex League Angels on his current rehab assignment, will miss a couple of days of action as a result of the burn incident. It's not entirely clear how Sano managed to burn himself with a heating pad, though Sam Blum of The Athletic reported that the Angels slugger utilized the device without padding.
Sano, 31, has compiled a .234/.326/.479 slash line with 163 home runs in nine big league seasons. The Angels (20-32) own the fourth-worst record in MLB.