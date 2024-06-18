Mike Trout Gives Knee Injury Update, Says Recovery Going 'Slower' Than Expected
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hasn't played since April 29 as he underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, which halted his hot start to the 2024 season.
Trout provided an injury update on Tuesday, stating that his progress isn't where he wants it to be right now.
"It's getting there," Trout said on Tuesday. "Obviously slower than I thought, but it's the first time with a knee injury. Just trust the process and taking it day by day."
As of Tuesday, Trout doesn't have an expected return date. His injury wasn't projected to be season-ending, but Trout hasn't even began running again, so it might be a bit before fans see him back on the field.
"Hopefully soon," Trout said in regards to his return. "Just gotta get the strength back. Kinda felt like this last week's been a turning point where I can start ramping up a little bit, see how it feels."
At the time of his season coming to a pause, Trout led MLB with 10 home runs, and he also had 14 RBI and a .867 OPS across 29 games.