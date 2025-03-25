Angels Pitcher Becomes First Player to Skip Minor League Stint Since Garrett Crochet
The Los Angeles Angels are finalizing their Opening Day roster ahead of the 2025 MLB season, and right-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson had reportedly earned his place on the 26-man roster, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Johnson, who was selected in the second round of the 2024 MLB Amateur draft out of Dallas Baptist University, will make his MLB debut this spring, despite never having featured in a minor-league game. Johnson didn't pitch in the minor leagues after being drafted last season, but he enjoyed a strong spring training and showcased to the Angels that he's ready to make the leap to MLB.
The last player to go straight from the draft to the major leagues was none other than former Chicago White Sox and current Boston Red Sox standout pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Crochet made his MLB debut in September of 2020, just a few months after the White Sox selected him with the No. 11 pick in the draft out of the University of Tennessee. Prior to Crochet, no player had skipped the minor leagues and gone straight to MLB since former Cincinnati Reds hurler Mike Leake in 2010.
Even Paul Skenes, who received Cy Young votes during his Rookie of the Year-winning campaign in 2024 made 12 minor-league appearances before receiving his promotion to the Pittsburgh Pirates in May of last season.
Johnson, 22, is heralded as the No. 7 prospect in the Halos' farm system, according to MLB Pipeline, and recorded a 3.97 ERA with 10 strikeouts across 11 1/3 innings pitched in the spring. The next time he toes the rubber will be on a big-league mound, despite not having spent any time at the organization's minor-league affiliates.