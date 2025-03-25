Angels Releasing Former No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft
The Los Angeles Angels are tidying up their roster ahead of Opening Day, and their latest move may come as a bit of a surprise.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Halos are releasing outfielder Mickey Moniak. The 26-year-old was the No. 1 pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2016 MLB draft.
Passan also reported the Angels will pay Moniak $483,970.97 due to procedure laid out in the collective bargaining agreement about releasing a player so close to Opening Day.
After making his MLB debut with Philadelphia in 2020, Moniak was traded to the Angels in '22—alongside prospect Jadiel Sanchez—in exchange for pitcher Noah Syndergaard. Never hitting his ceiling as a former No. 1 pick, the outfielder spent some time with L.A.'s Triple-A Salt Lake Bees in '23 before playing the entire '24 season with the major league club.
Moniak has hit 32 home runs and tallied 105 RBIs with a career .230 batting average over five MLB seasons.