Angels Third Baseman Anthony Rendon to Undergo Hip Surgery
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will be undergoing hip surgery, SoCal News Group's Jeff Fletcher reported on Wednesday. Angels general manager Perry Minasian said he expects the injury recovery to be a "long-term" situation, so it's unclear when Rendon will be able to play this season, if at all.
Rendon missed the end of the 2024 season with a oblique strain, and he reportedly had a setback during his recovery in the past few weeks, The Athletic's Sam Blum reported.
Rendon has dealt with a plenitude of injuries since his single All-Star season in 2019. He hasn't played more than 58 games in a season since '19, when he competed in 146.
In 2024, Rendon averaged .218/.307/.267 in 57 games, totaling 21 runs, 14 RBI and zero home runs. It was one of his lowest producing years in his 12-year career.
Rendon's contract with the Angels runs through 2026, but it's unclear when the 34-year-old would play again. If his career with the Angels is over, he would've played in "just 257 out of a possible 1,032 games (thru 2026) in LA, earning over $228M in total," Spotrac tweeted. What a tenure there.