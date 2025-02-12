SI

Angels Third Baseman Anthony Rendon to Undergo Hip Surgery

Rendon is expected to miss a long amount of time in recovery.

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon throws a ball. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will be undergoing hip surgery, SoCal News Group's Jeff Fletcher reported on Wednesday. Angels general manager Perry Minasian said he expects the injury recovery to be a "long-term" situation, so it's unclear when Rendon will be able to play this season, if at all.

Rendon missed the end of the 2024 season with a oblique strain, and he reportedly had a setback during his recovery in the past few weeks, The Athletic's Sam Blum reported.

Rendon has dealt with a plenitude of injuries since his single All-Star season in 2019. He hasn't played more than 58 games in a season since '19, when he competed in 146.

In 2024, Rendon averaged .218/.307/.267 in 57 games, totaling 21 runs, 14 RBI and zero home runs. It was one of his lowest producing years in his 12-year career.

Rendon's contract with the Angels runs through 2026, but it's unclear when the 34-year-old would play again. If his career with the Angels is over, he would've played in "just 257 out of a possible 1,032 games (thru 2026) in LA, earning over $228M in total," Spotrac tweeted. What a tenure there.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

