Angels Trade OF Taylor Ward to Orioles in Return for Starting Pitcher
This was a unique trade for both teams.
MLB trades are beginning to pick up as the offseason continues, with the latest significant move coming between the Orioles and the Angels on Tuesday night. Los Angeles is sending outfielder Taylor Ward to Baltimore in return for right handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles announced.
Ward has spent the entirety of his eight-year career in Los Angeles. The Orioles were searching for a strong hitting outfielder this offseason, and Ward might be their answer to that gap.
Rodriguez didn’t play at all during the 2025 season because of multiple injuries, including undergoing a season-ending elbow debridement surgery. He’s played just two seasons prior to this year, both with the Orioles.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
