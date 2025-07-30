Anthony Volpe Owned Up to Two Big Defensive Blunders in Yankees Win Over Rays
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe had quite the up-and-down game in his team's eventual 7-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
While going 2-4 at the plate with a 452-foot home run—the longest of his career—and two RBIs, the 24-year-old shortstop also committed two brutal errors in the infield. Here's a look at both blunders:
Volpe now leads MLB in errors on the season with 15. After the game, he owned up to his mistakes in the field.
"I gotta make those plays, obviously," the former Gold Glove winner said. "That's about it."
"I've never really experienced something like this," he continued. "But we've got really good guys around me. I consider myself—I know what I'm capable of, so. It's obviously frustrating but it's not discouraging, and I know the standard that I have for myself. I'm just gonna keep pushing until I just prove it to myself every day. Every day's a new day and that's just what I'm gonna do."
With their win on Tuesday night, the Yankees improved to 58-49 on the season and remain four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.