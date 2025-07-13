Anthony Volpe Roasted by Yankees Fans for Multiple Instances of Lazy Defense in Loss to Cubs
Anthony Volpe didn't have a great showing defensively on Sunday.
The Yankees' shortstop was roasted by the team's fans after a few defensive plays where it looked like his lack effort cost the team outs.
The first came in the top of the second inning and the Cubs holding a 1-0 lead. With Ian Happ at first base and one out, Nico Hoerner hit a ground ball to Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base in what appeared to be an easy double play for the Yankees.
Chisholm got the ball to Volpe to force Happ out at second, but as the shortstop came across the bag towards first base, he floated the ball across the diamond. By the time the ball got into first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's glove, Hoerner had crossed the base and was safe. Volpe's throw clocked in at 62 mph, far below what he's capable of.
Video is below.
In the top of the eighth, with the Cubs leading 4-1, Dansby Swanson was on first with two outs. Matt Shaw stepped to the plate and hit an easy grounder right to Volpe. He didn't charge the ball, opting to stay back and wait for it. When he fielded the ball, he softly tossed it to Chisholm at second, but Swanson beat the ball there. He was initially called out, but replays showed he easily beat Volpe's throw.
The Yankees wound up losing 4-1 and continued their trend of up and down play. Fans of the team were all over Volpe for his defensive lapses.
Through 95 games, the 24-year-old Volpe is slashing .214/.287/.384 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs. He has 91 strikeouts against 34 walks, and his OPS of .671 leaves a lot to be desired from a former top prospect.