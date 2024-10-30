Anthony Volpe Beautifully Explains Why the Yankees are More Than a Team to His Family
Anthony Volpe staked his claim to a place in New York Yankees history on Tuesday night when he hit a grand slam in Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the Yankees are still long shots to complete what would be an incredible comeback, Volpe had a legitimate moment at Yankee Stadium. It was the kind of performance that gets you a picture with Derek Jeter on the field after the game.
It also got Volpe to the podium to speak with the press after the game and that's where he told an incredible story about how the Yankees are more than just a team to him and his family.
“My grandfather really... The Yankees are more than just a team or organization for him," Volpe explained. "Because his grandfather fought in World War II. He was little and by the time that he got back his mom basically told him, like, This is your dad."
"He didn't know him, didn't recognize him, didn't anything and the way he says it, the way he got to know and get to know his father was he sat on his lap every single night and they listened to the Yankees together so for him... it’s more than sports."
While this story is unique to Volpe, it probably resonates with a lot of people who grew up bonding over sports. Regardless of the results of the series, you can tell from his voice how much it means to be able to be a part of this from the inside. That's obviously a much more rare experience.