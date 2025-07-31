Astros Acquire Gold Glove Third Baseman Ramon Urias From Orioles
The Houston Astros appear to be wasting little time after losing All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes to injury.
The Astros are acquiring third baseman Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles, according to a Wednesday night report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Urias, 31, is slashing .248/.300/.388 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs this season.
Urias is primarily known for his defense; he's turned more double plays this year than any other American League third baseman. In 2022, he won a Gold Glove for his defensive work, registering 1.9 defensive bWAR for the first winning Orioles team in six years.
Houston outlets have reported Paredes may miss months with a hamstring injury after making his second All-Star team in his first year with the Astros. He has not played since July 19.
His squad, despite a raft of injuries this season, leads the Seattle Mariners by 4.5 games in the American League West division.