Astros Acquire Gold Glove Third Baseman Ramon Urias From Orioles

Houston appears primed to replace an injured All-Star.

Patrick Andres

Ramon Urias, demonstrating his Gold Glove defense, throws out a Rangers runner.
Ramon Urias, demonstrating his Gold Glove defense, throws out a Rangers runner. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros appear to be wasting little time after losing All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes to injury.

The Astros are acquiring third baseman Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles, according to a Wednesday night report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Urias, 31, is slashing .248/.300/.388 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs this season.

Urias is primarily known for his defense; he's turned more double plays this year than any other American League third baseman. In 2022, he won a Gold Glove for his defensive work, registering 1.9 defensive bWAR for the first winning Orioles team in six years.

Houston outlets have reported Paredes may miss months with a hamstring injury after making his second All-Star team in his first year with the Astros. He has not played since July 19.

His squad, despite a raft of injuries this season, leads the Seattle Mariners by 4.5 games in the American League West division.

