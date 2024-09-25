Astros Fans Give Alex Bregman Huge Standing Ovation in Possible Last Regular Season Home Game
Houston Astros manager Joe Espada wanted to make the most of third baseman Alex Bregman's potential final regular-season home game at Minute Maid Park.
As the AL West champions, the Astros will begin their latest playoff run next week, but Wednesday marked the team's last home game of the regular season. It's possible that Bregman, set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter, has sported the orange and blue at Minute Maid Park in the regular season for the last time.
Espada decided to take Bregman out of the game in the fourth inning so he could receive a standing ovation from the crowd and his teammates.
Bregman has only ever played for the Astros since his MLB career began in 2016. He won two World Series rings with the team, in 2017 and '22.
It's possible Bregman could remain with the Astros next season, but it isn't guaranteed at this time, so Espada wanted the third baseman to have his heartwarming moment just in case.