Astros Infielder to Take Jose Ramirez's Spot in 2025 MLB All-Star Game
A member of the Houston Astros has been added to the American League All-Star team.
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians announced third baseman Jose Ramirez would be skipping the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, "to focus on recovery and preparation for the second half of the season." The 32-year-old was slated to start the game.
MLB announced Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes will take Ramirez's place on the AL roster.
This will be Paredes's second All-Star appearance in a row. The 26-year-old is having an excellent season, slashing .255/.358/.471 with 19 home runs and 49 RBIs. He's on pace for career-highs in a number of offensive stats.
Paredes came to Houston this offseason as part of the trade that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Both players will be in the All-Star Game. Paredes made the AL team in 2024 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays before being traded to the Cubs before the trade deadline.
Ramirez was selected to his seventh All-Star team this year before opting out. He's having an excellent first half in which he's slashing .299/.364/.503 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs.