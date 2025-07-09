SI

Astros Infielder to Take Jose Ramirez's Spot in 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Ryan Phillips

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes was named an All-Star for the second time in 2025.
Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes was named an All-Star for the second time in 2025. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

A member of the Houston Astros has been added to the American League All-Star team.

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians announced third baseman Jose Ramirez would be skipping the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, "to focus on recovery and preparation for the second half of the season." The 32-year-old was slated to start the game.

MLB announced Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes will take Ramirez's place on the AL roster.

This will be Paredes's second All-Star appearance in a row. The 26-year-old is having an excellent season, slashing .255/.358/.471 with 19 home runs and 49 RBIs. He's on pace for career-highs in a number of offensive stats.

Paredes came to Houston this offseason as part of the trade that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Both players will be in the All-Star Game. Paredes made the AL team in 2024 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays before being traded to the Cubs before the trade deadline.

Ramirez was selected to his seventh All-Star team this year before opting out. He's having an excellent first half in which he's slashing .299/.364/.503 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB