Astros Release Former AL MVP José Abreu, Eat $30 Million Contract
The Houston Astros have released first baseman Jose Abreu 18 months after signing him to a three-year, $58.5 million contract. The 37-year-old struggled mightily since arriving in Houston, so much so that the team will pay him more than $30 million to go away.
Abreu won the American League MVP in 2020, and had a good showing before hitting free agency after the 2022 season. In that year with the Chicago White Sox, he slashed .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs, 40 doubles and 75 RBIs. In 157 games his OPS was .824 and he generated 4.2 WAR. Several teams pursued him in free agency, but the Astros won the bidding war. They have regretted it ever since.
In 2023, his first season in Houston, Abreu played in 141 games and slashed .237/.296/.383. His .680 OPS was a career-low. He hit 18 home runs and drove in 90 runs, but his WAR was a woeful -0.1. This season has been even worse.
Abreu has played in 35 games in 2024 and slashed .124/.167/.195, with a horrendous .361 OPS. He has two home runs and seven RBIs, and his WAR of -1.6 ranks 542nd out of 544 players who qualify. Things got so bad, the Astros sent him to the Florida Complex League in late April to work on his swing. It was his only stint in the minor leagues.
Abreu's contract was a massive mistake and the Astors owe him the rest of the $19.5 million he's making this season, along with $19.5 million next year.