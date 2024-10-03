SI

Jose Altuve Emotionally Advocates for Alex Bregman to Be Brought Back to Astros

Bregman is set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter.

Madison Williams

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman high fives second baseman Jose Altuve after a win.
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman high fives second baseman Jose Altuve after a win. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alex Bregman potentially played his last game for the Houston Astros on Wednesday as the team lost in the wild-card to the Detroit Tigers.

The longtime Astros third baseman is set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter, and it's possible Houston won't pick him back up. However, many fans and even his teammates hope the Astros make an offer to him.

Jose Altuve was especially emotional after Wednesday's game, giving Bregman a big hug on the field and telling him "You're coming back."

Altuve spoke to media after the game and advocated for his teammate to be brought back to the organization next season. He can't imagine not playing on the same team as Bregman.

"Now, it's time to make it happen," Altuve said. "We're not going to be the same organization without him. In my mind, there's not a chance this is the last one."

Bregman admitted he hadn't really had time to process Wednesday potentially being his final game in an Astros uniform. He tweeted out a simple message to fans later in the night: "Thank you Houston."

Altuve's been an Astro his entire MLB career, as has Bregman. The two stars have been teammates since Bregman joined the Astros in 2016. They've won two World Series titles together.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB