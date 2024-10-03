Jose Altuve Emotionally Advocates for Alex Bregman to Be Brought Back to Astros
Alex Bregman potentially played his last game for the Houston Astros on Wednesday as the team lost in the wild-card to the Detroit Tigers.
The longtime Astros third baseman is set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter, and it's possible Houston won't pick him back up. However, many fans and even his teammates hope the Astros make an offer to him.
Jose Altuve was especially emotional after Wednesday's game, giving Bregman a big hug on the field and telling him "You're coming back."
Altuve spoke to media after the game and advocated for his teammate to be brought back to the organization next season. He can't imagine not playing on the same team as Bregman.
"Now, it's time to make it happen," Altuve said. "We're not going to be the same organization without him. In my mind, there's not a chance this is the last one."
Bregman admitted he hadn't really had time to process Wednesday potentially being his final game in an Astros uniform. He tweeted out a simple message to fans later in the night: "Thank you Houston."
Altuve's been an Astro his entire MLB career, as has Bregman. The two stars have been teammates since Bregman joined the Astros in 2016. They've won two World Series titles together.