Astros' Lance McCullers to Make First MLB Start in Three Years
The Houston Astros will have a familiar face on the mound for Sunday's tilt against the Chicago White Sox, as veteran right-hander Lance McCullers will be starting for the first time in three years.
Injuries have derailed McCullers's career, having kept him out of game action since the 2022 season, when he last made a regular-season start on October 3 of that year. He started three games in the postseason during Houston's run to a World Series title, but has since been sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur and repair his right flexor tendon in 2023. A setback in his recovery ended his 2024 season, and he's now finally ready to return to game action.
In his last full season back in 2021, McCullers made 28 starts and pitched 162 1/3 innings while recording a 3.16 ERA with 185 strikeouts. An All-Star in 2017, McCullers will hope to recapture some of the success he experienced earlier in his career.
Having missed the previous two seasons, McCullers admitted that the mental toll of missing so much action had impacted him, and he had even experienced doubts about his ability to get back to the mound, especially considering he'd also previously undergone Tommy John surgery.
"Well, I don't think quitting would be the word. Yeah, I definitely felt at times that my body wasn't going to be able to handle the necessary volume to get back to this point. I've had Tommy John, and sometimes guys, if they do come back, don’t come back very long. I was very successful after my first one and had another one with a full flexor. It’s been a long road for me," McCullers said in late April, via Leah Vann of Chron.
He's finally set to return to action, and he'll be hoping to put on a worthy display on the mound against the White Sox on Sunday.