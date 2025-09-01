Astros' Luis Garcia to Return From Injury vs. Angels for First Start Since 2023
Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia will make his long-awaited return to the starting rotation on Monday, according to multiple reports. Garcia is set to be activated from the 60-day IL for Monday's game against the Angels in what will be his first start since 2023.
Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2023 and has since been enduring a lengthy recovery process. More than two years later, he's finally set to rejoin the rotation in Houston, and he'll hope to contribute to the team's playoff push as they look to fend off the Mariners and Rangers in the AL West.
Garcia, 28, last pitched a full season in 2022. That year, he made 28 starts and threw 157 1/3 innings, with a 3.72 ERA and 157 strikeouts. He had a 3.48 ERA in 30 appearances the year prior.
Garcia was hopeful of returning in 2024, but he experienced soreness in his elbow, which delayed his return. He had another setback in 2025, which prevented him from returning earlier in the season. After completing a rehab assignment, he has been given the green light to return to the mound in Houston.
He'll likely need some time to stretch out before pitching deep into games, but he could wind up being a valuable late-season addition for Houston as the calendar turns to September.