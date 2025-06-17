Astros 3B Luis Guillorme Stunned Teammates With Wild Acrobatic Catch vs. A's
Houston Astros infielder Luis Guillorme hasn't played much this season, but he made the most of it Monday night against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Guillorme—making just his second start of the season in the big leagues—sprinted into shallow left field to chase a ball hit by A's outfielder Tyler Soderstrom. As he looked over his left shoulder for the ball, Guillorme suddenly launched himself horizontally into midair, caught the ball, and tumbled right into left fielder Mauricio Dubón.
The stunned look on the face of Astros pitcher Ryan Gusto was priceless.
The Astros selected Guillorme's contract from the Triple A Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday after designating Forrest Whitley for assignment and trading him to the Tampa Bay Rays.
In three games for Houston this year, Guillorme is 1-for-6 with a walk and three strikeouts at the plate—and has an acrobatic grab in the outfield.
Guillorme and the Astros are back in action Tuesday night for the second tilt of their four-game series against the Athletics in Sacramento. Jason Alexander will start on the mound for the Astros, while the A's will counter with JP Sears.