Astros Manager Makes Plea for Alex Bregman Return to Houston: 'Our Arms Are Open'
MLB free agency began approximately two and a half months ago, but Alex Bregman still doesn't have a contract. The two-time All-Star third baseman has spent his entire career in Houston where he's won two World Series, but the two sides have not been able to make a deal. Bregman and agent Scott Boras turned down a six-year, $156 million offer from the Astros earlier this winter, but remains unsigned.
The Astros still appear optimistic that something can get done with a pitchers and catchers due to report in less than a month. Houston manager Joe Espada was asked about Bregman last week and revealed that he considered the player a friend and had been in contact with him throughout the offseason.
"Well, he has not signed with anyone right? So, we here still open... our arms are still open. The door's still open. There's always a chance, right? But right now we are still in conversations with not only him, but with other free agent players. So we'll see. We'll see.
Bregman hit 26 home runs in 145 games last season.
