SI

Astros Put Pitcher Justin Verlander on Injured List With Neck Discomfort

Patrick Andres

Jun 9, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Jun 9, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A lackluster season has gone from bad to worse for the Houston Astros.

The Astros are putting pitcher Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with neck discomfort, they announced Tuesday afternoon.

Verlander, 41, has not pitched since June 9 against the Los Angeles Angels. In that game, he allowed four earned runs in five innings as Houston lost 9-7—the third instance in his last five starts where he gave up four or more earned runs.

Taking Verlander's place on the Astros' roster is second-year pitcher Nick Hernandez.

Houston is currently 33-39—nine games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

Verlander is 3–2 this season with a 3.95 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched. His ERA is the highest it's been in a season where he started at least 10 games since 2014.

The Astros are scheduled to open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday evening.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Home/MLB