Astros Put Pitcher Justin Verlander on Injured List With Neck Discomfort
A lackluster season has gone from bad to worse for the Houston Astros.
The Astros are putting pitcher Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with neck discomfort, they announced Tuesday afternoon.
Verlander, 41, has not pitched since June 9 against the Los Angeles Angels. In that game, he allowed four earned runs in five innings as Houston lost 9-7—the third instance in his last five starts where he gave up four or more earned runs.
Taking Verlander's place on the Astros' roster is second-year pitcher Nick Hernandez.
Houston is currently 33-39—nine games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the AL West.
Verlander is 3–2 this season with a 3.95 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched. His ERA is the highest it's been in a season where he started at least 10 games since 2014.
The Astros are scheduled to open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday evening.