Astros Player Asked Simone Biles for Her Autograph After Ceremonial First Pitch
Simone Biles brought her gold medal aura to Minute Maid Park on Friday night to throw out the first pitch before the Houston Astros' matchup against the Kansas City Royals.
Biles, who grew up in the Houston area, tossed a right-handed throw to Astros infielder Jon Singleton that bounced just before it hit his glove. All in all, a solid first pitch.
Singleton wasn't just going to let the moment pass, however. As he walked over to Biles for a photo, he asked her to autograph the baseball for him to keep.
Biles attended the game with fellow Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, who donned an Astros hat and "Space City" jersey onto the field. The two gymnasts won a gold medal together in the all-around team final in Paris.
It's not too often a ceremonial first pitch ends in an autograph for an MLB player to take home. It's fair to say Biles stuck the landing yet again.