Astros Receive Disappointing Yordan Alvarez Injury Update Ahead of Planned Return

Alvarez will remain on the injured list a bit longer after new imaging on his injured right hand.

Blake Silverman

Houston Astros designated hitter Alvarez prior to a game against the Cincinnati Reds
Houston Astros designated hitter Alvarez prior to a game against the Cincinnati Reds / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
While the Houston Astros hoped their slugger Yordan Alvarez was nearing a return after missing nearly the entire month of May, the team will unfortunately need to wait a bit longer.

According to a new report from ESPN and the AP, new imaging on Alvarez's right hand revealed a small fracture that was previously believed to be a muscle strain. Astros general manager Dana Brown said Alvarez felt some discomfort while hitting Friday, which led to the additional imaging and new diagnosis. Brown mentioned that the "very small fracture" is 60% healed.

The Astros' designated hitter isn't sure himself when he'll be able to return, needing additional rest now that the fracture was revealed.

"I wish I had a magic ball to tell you," Alvarez said through an interpreter when asked about his new return timing via Space Home City Network. "But the good news is that it's healing well. I need rest because the fact that I was keeping on doing swings, it was taking it further to heal."

Brown said he believes the fracture wasn't discovered initially because there was too much inflammation and fluid, which has since reduced, revealing the fracture. Brown said the muscle strain was real, but fighting through it in recent weeks may have caused a bit more damage.

Alvarez hasn't played since May 2 and is currently on the 10-day injured list. In 29 games this season, the three-time All-Star and 2019 AL Rookie of the Year is slashing .210/.306/.340 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.

