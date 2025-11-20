Astros Send Gold Glove Winner to Braves in Exchange for Fellow Infielder
The MLB hot stove continues this offseason with another mid-week trade. On Wednesday night, the Astros sent infielder Mauricio Dubón to the Braves in exchange for fellow infielder Nick Allen. Dubón won his second Gold Glove award this season, whlie Allen was a finalist for the award for the first time in his career.
Dubón spent the last three and a half seasons in Houston. He helped the team win the 2022 World Series, then he earned his first Gold Glove award in ‘23. He typically splits his time between second base and shortstop, but he also has made an appearance in every defensive position apart from pitcher and catcher. He’ll become a strong utility player in Atlanta.
This past season, Dubón averaged .241/.289/.355 with 89 hits, seven home runs, 43 runs and 33 RBIs. He also produced a 1.7 dWAR to help him earn his Gold Glove.
Allen spent just one season with the Braves after he was traded there from the Athletics. He averaged .221/.284/.251 in 135 games he appeared in this past season. At shortstop, he was named a finalist for the Gold Glove.
This trade came shortly after Braves signed pitcher Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million contract to return to Atlanta for a fourth season.
On paper, this trade appears to be pretty equal—we’ll see how it turns out for both the Braves and the Astros in the 2026 season.