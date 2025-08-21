Astros Sign Former All-Star Relief Pitcher Craig Kimbrel
Longtime relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel is signing with the Astros, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Thursday. He will be signed to their major league team.
Kimbrel started off the 2025 season on the Braves' minor league teams of the Double-A Columbus Clingstones and the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. He was called up to the majors for one game in June and appeared in one inning before being designated for assignment.
Shortly after in June, he signed a minor league contract with the Rangers. He played for the Triple-A Round Rock and was released on Thursday. He posted a 3.86 ERA in 28 innings there.
Kimbrel is a nine-time All-Star reliever, with his most recent nod coming in 2023 with the Phillies. The Astros will mark the ninth MLB team Kimbrel's played for in his 16-year career.
Kimbrel struggled last season with the Orioles, posting a 5.33 ERA across 57 game appearances. He threw 73 strikeouts across 52.1 innings pitched.