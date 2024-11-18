Bummed Out MLB Fans React to Astros Changing the Name of Their Stadium
The Houston Astros will be changing the name of their home stadium from Minute Maid Park to Daikin Park after the longtime sponsorship ended. The stadium will make its name change on Jan. 1, 2025, and the deal is set to go through the 2039 season.
Minute Maid will remain a partner of the Astros through 2029 despite the name change. The new sponsorship is with Daikin Comfort Technologies North America Inc., which is an air conditioning company out of Japan.
The Astros' home has been known as Minute Maid Park since June 2002 after just two years of the stadium being called Enron Field. So, Astros fans pretty much only know this stadium as Minute Maid Park, or the "Juice Box" as it's colloquially known.
It's going to be a tough transition for Astros fans, as with any major venue name changes in sports. The emotions were prevalent on social media shortly after the news dropped this week. Check out some of the reactions from fans.