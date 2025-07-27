A’s Announcer Responds After Brutally Botching Home Run Call He Thought Was Foul
Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler broke his team's game against the Houston Astros wide open on Saturday night thanks to a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. You wouldn't know that, however, if you were simply listening to the broadcast.
As Butler's bomb off Houston reliever Hector Neris soared into straightaway center field, A's broadcaster Chris Caray somehow saw it differently—and announced that the ball had gone foul.
"High in the air deep to right," he exclaimed. "That ball is foul ... Or gone?"
Luckily, Caray's broadcast partner saw where the ball landed and was able to pick up the slack for the booth.
Take a listen to the botched call:
After the game, Caray admitted to his mistake, posting on X (formerly Twitter), that he "totally lost [the ball] in the lights."
"No excuses," he continued. "Unfair to Butler and our fans that I messed it up as badly as I did. This is completely and totally on me! Wish I could have it back but that’s baseball. I apologize and will be better tomorrow."
Good on him for admitting his mistake.
The A's eventual 5-1 win over the Astros brings them to a measly 45-62 on the season. Houston, meanwhile, falls to 60-45 while still maintaining a 4.5 game lead in the American League West.