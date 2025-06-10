Athletics Rookie Denzel Clarke Pulls Off Most Unbelievable Home Run Save vs. Angels
Athletics rookie outfielder Denzel Clarke made his case for catch of the year with his incredible home run save against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
In the bottom of the first inning, Angels infielder Nolan Schanuel appeared to hit a home run during his first plate appearance, but not on Clarke's watch. As the baseball headed over the center field wall, Clarke leapt up on the wall and reached over it to snatch the baseball out of the air. As he reached up to secure the baseball, Clarke briefly dangled over the wall before coming back down to the field, officially robbing Schanuel of a home run and the Angels of a 1–0 lead.
This is only the latest spectacular catch from Clarke, who just won the MLB's Electric Play of the Week award in back-to-back weeks. And he only made his MLB debut on May 23, less than three weeks ago!
Clarke most recently won the award after making an outstanding catch versus the Baltimore Orioles while crashing against the wall (video below). The week before, he nabbed the play thanks to his home run robbery of the Toronto Blue Jays.
With his most spectacular catch yet against the Angels, Clarke should be reeling in his third straight Electric Play of the Week award soon.