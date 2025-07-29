SI

Athletics Rookie Jacob Wilson Placed on 10-Day IL

The All-Star missed the past three games.

The Athletics rookie All-Star Jacob Wilson was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, retroactive to July 26, with a a fractured left forearm.

The shortstop missed the past three games because of the injury. This update comes as he's been already dealing with a left hand contusion he suffered on July 8 after being hit by a pitch. He missed three games with that injury as well.

Wilson's absence will be a tough loss for the Athletics, as they look to turn their season around. The A's are in last place in the AL West with a 46-63 record, and 15 games back from the Astros, who lead the division.

Through 94 games this season, Wilson's averaged .312/.354/.439 with 115 hits, 46 runs, 45 RBIs and 10 home runs.

