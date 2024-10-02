Audio Issues in ESPN's Tigers-Astros Broadcast Led to Countless Jokes by MLB Fans
ESPN ran into some rough audio issues during its television broadcast of Game 2 of the AL wild-card series between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
In the middle of the game, the normally crystal-clear audio of broadcasters Michael Kay, Tim Kurkjian and the rest of the crew sounded fuzzy for an extended amount of time—almost like it was a vintage baseball game broadcast on AM radio.
In a critical moment of the game, the audio sounded so poor that the Astros' official social media account decided to post a highlight with no sound.
Kay, serving as the play-by-play announcer on the broadcast, apologized for the technical difficulties that lasted for an extended amount of time. The audio issues appeared to be fixed by the time Detroit took a 5–2 lead in the eighth inning.
MLB fans, while enjoying the game, dropped their jokes on social media:
If the Tigers are able to close out Game 2, they will advance to the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. If they lose, Detroit and Houston will square off in Game 3 of the wild-card series on Thursday,