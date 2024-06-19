Austin Hedges Leaves Nothing to Imagination With NSFW Plea for All-Star Votes
Austin Hedges really wants his teammates to make the American League All-Star team and is apparently willing to go to great lengths to ensure that happens.
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians posted a get-out-the-vote pitch for the upcoming MLB All-Star game in Texas with Western-themed photos featuring four players. Hedges took the prize for the best—or worst, depending on your perspective.
The final photo featured the 31-year-old catcher wearing a pair of chaps that left little to the imagination. The post featured a quote from the veteran, "'I'll do anything to help get my guys to the All-Star Game,' said Austin Hedges before he ripped out the chaps."
Enjoy.
This can't hurt, but Hedges may need to work harder. As of now, the Guardians have one player leading his position in the voting. Third baseman Jose Ramirez has a wide lead in the third base race, tallying 742,910 votes to far outpace Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (366,670).
Outfielder Steven Kwan is currently fourth with 454,274 votes, more than 100,000 behind the third and final projected starter, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker (593,358).
This was a great way to go viral and it might help Cleveland's players earn more votes. But they might need to do a second round of photos to really juice things along.