Barry Bonds Had One-Word Response When Asked How He'd Fare vs. Satchel Paige
Barry Bonds remains superbly confident in his abilities in the batter's box.
While appearing on Fox Sports' pregame show ahead of the matchup between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field on Thursday, Bonds was asked by Derek Jeter how he thinks he would've fared against baseball legend Satchel Paige.
The all-time home run king didn't hesitate to answer.
"Gone," Bonds said, indicating he would take Paige deep. The rest of the panel began to crack up in laughter.
"You have lost your mind, Jeter," Bonds continued. "Gone. It's simple. Gone. ... You've got to believe in yourself. If I don't believe in me, who is going to believe in me?"
Bonds, one of the greatest hitters of all time, clobbered a record 762 home runs over 22 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Giants. He also is MLB's all-time leader in walks (2,558) and ranks fifth in OPS (1.0512).
Paige, one of the best pitchers in the history of baseball, logged a 2.73 ERA over 22 seasons split between the Negro Leagues and MLB. He made his MLB debut in 1948 at the age of 41 and managed to register a 3.29 ERA and 288 strikeouts in 476 innings in the big leagues.
MLB is celebrating the history of the Negro Leagues on Thursday night in their game at Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in America and former home of the Negro Leagues' Birmingham Black Barons.
Bonds's late godfather, Willie Mays, began his Hall of Fame professional career playing for the Barons at Rickwood Field. Mays died Tuesday at the age of 93.
"I am beyond devastated and overcome with emotion," Bonds posted to social media on Tuesday. "I have no words to describe what you mean to me—you helped shape me to be who I am today. Thank you for being my Godfather and always being there. Give my dad a hug for me."