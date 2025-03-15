Baseball Fans React to Paul Skenes Obviously Being Named Pirates' Opening Day Starter
The Pittsburgh Pirates posted an awesome behind-the-scenes video to social media on Saturday morning of the moment that manager Derek Shelton informed Paul Skenes that he would be the team's Opening Day starting pitcher.
Here's a look:
Given that Skenes—just 22 years old—boasted an 11-3 record in 2024 while being named the NL's All-Star Game starter, the NL Rookie of the Year and an All-MLB first team pitcher, it was fairly obvious that Pittsburgh would decide on him to take the mound to start the season.
Because of this almost certainty, fans across X (formerly Twitter) reacted justly to the Pirates even having to announce it. Here's a look:
Skenes and the Pirates will open up their 2025 season in Miami, taking on the Marlins at 4:10 p.m. EST from loanDepot Park.