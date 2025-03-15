SI

Baseball Fans React to Paul Skenes Obviously Being Named Pirates' Opening Day Starter

Who else would take the mound for Pittsburgh on Opening Day?

Mike Kadlick

Skenes was told this week that he'll start for the Pirates on Opening Day.
Skenes was told this week that he'll start for the Pirates on Opening Day.
The Pittsburgh Pirates posted an awesome behind-the-scenes video to social media on Saturday morning of the moment that manager Derek Shelton informed Paul Skenes that he would be the team's Opening Day starting pitcher.

Given that Skenes—just 22 years old—boasted an 11-3 record in 2024 while being named the NL's All-Star Game starter, the NL Rookie of the Year and an All-MLB first team pitcher, it was fairly obvious that Pittsburgh would decide on him to take the mound to start the season.

Because of this almost certainty, fans across X (formerly Twitter) reacted justly to the Pirates even having to announce it. Here's a look:

Skenes and the Pirates will open up their 2025 season in Miami, taking on the Marlins at 4:10 p.m. EST from loanDepot Park.

