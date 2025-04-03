Bat Specialist Thinks Torpedo Bats Are Just Start of Bat Science Changes
Torpedo bats are just the beginning when it comes to the changes we'll see coming to bats in Major League Baseball.
Keenan Long of LongBall Labs joined MLB Now on Thursday to discuss the new bats and what is next in the search for technology impacting offense in MLB. He first addressed one big fallacy related to bats, then went on to explain a number of issues related to torpedo bats and what the future looks like.
Ron Darling asked if there was a future where hitters change bats depending on the pitcher, and Long quickly affirmed that.
"Yes, absolutely, Jed Lowrie was one of our first clients and was doing that during his playing days," Long said. "He had a lineup of bats he was going to use for the pitchers he was going to face... So that's happening. It's happening right now."
The torpedo shape may not be the last adjustment we see to bat technology. Things are changing rapidly.