Benches Clear During Pregame Warmups After Tensions Flare Between Red Sox, Angels
Things got a bit testy between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels ahead of their clash on Wednesday, after a verbal altercation escalated and both benches were cleared.
The incident occurred during practice prior to first pitch, and involved players and coaches from both teams.
At the center of it all was Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores, who could be seen face-to-face in a heated exchange with Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. As Anderson began to walk away, Flores continued to shout in his direction while making gestures with his arms. Anaheim pitching coach Barry Enright then arrived in support of Anderson, before he and Flores began barking at one another.
As that conversation continued to heat up, players and coaches began making their way onto the field to see what the commotion was about.
It's not immediately clear what set off the altercation, but it was eventually deescalated without too much of an issue.
Perhaps the pregame fracas got players fired up, as hitters from both teams came out swinging in the first inning. The Angels racked up four runs on Lucas Giolito in the top of the frame before Boston's bats responded with five runs of their own.
A wild start at Fenway Park.